Videos

Quake survivor cow 'Bircan' rescued from rubble

A cow that has been stuck in a partially collapsed barn in Dardagan village for more than a week following a deadly earthquake, was rescued late on February 16. The farmer Birgul Tuncay said she was going into the rubble every day to feed her cow 'Bircan'. "Bless you. I kiss you all. I am reunited with my cow. I am very happy today," she said. The combined death toll in Turkey and Syria has climbed over 41,000, and millions are in need of humanitarian aid after being left homeless and without basic amenities.