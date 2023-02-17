Videos

Illegal hunting in Karnataka?: Body of the man from TN found

The body of a man from Tamil Nadu, who went missing after he went hunting and was allegedly shot by the Karnataka forest department, has been found on Feb. 17. A gunshot was heard in a forest area, which borders Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Following this, the forest department fired 2 times in the sky. It was reported that the miscreants left the gun used for hunting, 2 deers and a torch light on the river bank near the forest and escaped. In this case, it came to light that Raja, Ravi and Ilaya Perumal from Govinapadi area under Kolathur union of Salem district went for hunting. The Karnataka police said that a case has been registered against them at Mahadeshwara Hill Police Station in Karnataka under the sections of possession of firearms, poaching of wild animals and shooting at forest officials. The villagers said that Ravi and Ilaya Perumal have returned home but, Raja was missing. Later, Raja was found dead in the Kaveri River after being allegedly shot by the forest department. More than 500 relatives of the deceased have gathered at the border of Tamil Nadu and created a commotion in the area. Due to this, the traffic on the border of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka was temporarily stopped. Mettur police are working to clear the traffic.