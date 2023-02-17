Videos

Cricketer Prithvi Shaw attacked for denying selfie

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw was allegedly manhandled and his car attacked with a baseball bat outside a hotel in Mumbai's Santacruz after an argument with a woman social media influencer, Sapna Gill, and her male friend Shobhit Thakur after the batsman refused to click selfies with her. The incident took place in the early hours of Feb 15. The Oshiwara Police has arrested Gill and booked seven others for allegedly trying to intimidate Shaw by damaging his car and threatening to implicate him in a false case.