Army Jawan beaten to death by DMK councillor

An Indian Army soldier, who was severely thrashed by a DMK functionary and his accomplices, succumbed and six people have been arrested in connection with the crime, said police on Feb. 15. The 29-year-old Lance Naik M Prabhu was ambushed by Chinnaswamy and others and was brutally beaten up, they said. He was admitted to a hospital with grievous injuries and succumbed on Feb. 15. Police altered the case from IPC section 307 to section 302 - murder. “Chinnaswamy, a DMK councillor in Pochampally area, beat up an army soldier Prabhu to death @CMOTamilnadu must initiate appropriate action. As Akhil Bharatiya Poorva Sainik Seva Parishad senior vice president, I strongly condemn this act,” Retd Lt Col N.Thiagarajan tweeted. BJP state president K Annamalai expressed shock and anger over the incident and said in a tweet, “soldiers are not safe in their hometown due to DMK anarchy. The DMK and its allied parties have turned to the extent of threatening their families, attacking and even killing soldiers who are protecting the country at the border, risking their lives.” “Chief Minister is keeping the police in hands... I request on behalf of the BJP that strict action be taken against the killers immediately and that such anti-social acts should be prevented from happening,” he said in a tweet.