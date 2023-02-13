Videos

TN Congress chief KS Alagiri takes jibe at claims of Prabhakaran being alive

Taking a jibe at Pazha Nedumaran's claim that LTTE leader Velupillai Prabhakaran was alive, Tamil Congress Chief KS Alagiri said he will go and meet him Alagiri said, "I am very happy". If Pazha Nedukmaran shows me Prabhakaran, I will go and see him." His remark came after Tamil Nationalist Movement leader Pazha Nedumaran claimed on Feb 13 that Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam leader Prabhakara is alive. Earlier in the day, Nedumaran, the Tamil President of the World Tamil Federation Pazha Nedumaran said it was time to lay to rest rumors about the death of Thamizh Desiya Thalaivar (Tamil Nationalist Leader) Prabhakaran.