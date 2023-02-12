Videos

CM Stalin Wishes CP Radhakrishnan

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has congratulated CP Radhakrishnan who has been appointed as the Governor of Jharkhand. In this regard, M.K.Stalin, who has posted on Twitter, has expressed his sincere congratulations to his friend CP Radhakrishnan, who has been appointed as the Governor, and wishes to fulfill his duties as per the Constitution and bring glory to Tamil Nadu.