Lesson from SSLV-D1: ISRO launches SSLV-D2 successfully

ISRO on Feb. 10, tasted maiden success in the small satellite launch vehicle segment, with its SSLV D2 rocket injecting three satellites into an intended circular orbit, months after the maiden mission failed to bring in the desired results. "Congratulations to all 3 satellite teams for making the satellites as well as placing them in right orbit. We analyzed the problems faced in SSLV-D1, identified corrective actions & implemented them at a very fast pace to ensure the vehicle becomes successful this time," said ISRO chairperson S. Somanath.