Videos

Pakistan PM orders Wikipedia website unblocked

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Feb. 06 ordered authorities to unblock Wikipedia, just days after the online encyclopedia was restricted for "blasphemous content". Minister of Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb tweeted a copy of the order that stated: "The Prime Minister is pleased to direct that the website (Wikipedia) may be restored with immediate effect." Last week, Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) blocked Wikipedia after giving it 48 hours to remove content deemed "blasphemous". After blocking the site, an agency spokesman had said that Wikipedia would "remain blocked until they remove all the objectionable material." Officials did not specify what content was at issue.