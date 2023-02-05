Videos

Pakistani former President Pervez Musharraf dies at 79

Pakistani former President Pervez Musharraf has died after a prolonged illness at a hospital in Dubai, Pakistani media reported on Feb 5. Pakistan's military confirmed the death of Musharraf, 79, who was pushed from power in 2008. The former army chief had been in self-imposed exile in Dubai. The chiefs of Pakistan's army, navy and air force expressed condolences on his death, the public relations wing of the military said.