PM Modi, Australian PM to attend the final test match in Ahmedabad

The fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia will be played at the magnificent Narendra Modi Stadium from March 9–13 in Ahmedabad . As per the report, Prime Ministers of India and Australia, Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese, will attend the match together. The Indian Prime Minister will attend his first game at the renovated stadium after it was given his name. The Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy tour of India will start on February 9 at Nagpur. The next three Test matches for Team India will take place in Delhi, Dharamsala, and Ahmedabad.