Videos

Case of suspicion on Vani Jairam's death

The police have registered a case of suspicion on the death of veteran playback singer Vani Jairam under IPC Section 174 at the Thousand Lights Police Station, Chennai. Police personnel arrive at the residence of veteran playback singer Vani Jairam who passed away at her residence in Chennai. She was conferred with the Padma Bhushan award for this year. "I rang the bell five times at Vani Jairam's residence. But she didn't open the door. Even my husband called her up but she didn't receive the call. It's only she who stays at this residence," said Malarkodi, Vani Jairam's maid.