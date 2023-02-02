Videos

How they're preparing breakfast for school students: Stalin conducts a field inspection

On February 2, CM Stalin conducts a field inspection and visits a noon meal kitchen in Sathuvachari, Vellore, Tamil Nadu. The CM visited an urban health center where a noon meal kitchen is there and inspected the breakfast making process and review it with the officials.
Online Desk

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in