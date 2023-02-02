Videos
How they're preparing breakfast for school students: Stalin conducts a field inspection
On February 2, CM Stalin conducts a field inspection and visits a noon meal kitchen in Sathuvachari, Vellore, Tamil Nadu. The CM visited an urban health center where a noon meal kitchen is there and inspected the breakfast making process and review it with the officials.
