"CM on field": Stalin chairs zonal review meeting

Chief Minister MK Stalin presided over the Vellore zone review meeting on Feb. 02. Ministers, District Collectors of Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai also took part in the meeting. Stalin travelled to Vellore on Feb. 01 to review the government schemes under the "Chief Minister on Field" initiative, which is being carried out in the districts of Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, and Tiruvannamalai. The Chief Minister also examined the breakfast scheme at Sathuvachari under the field survey programme. As the initial task of the field research programme, Stalin met the police officers of Ranipet, Tirupattur, and Tiruvannamalai. Meanwhile, he inspected the health centre which is now under construction at Sathuvachari Bharati Nagar in Vellore on Feb. 02. He examined the quality of the snacks provided to students in schools and inquired from the officials about the breakfast scheme and health facility construction work.