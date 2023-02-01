Videos

Trisha officially joins Thalapathy 67

It's official! Actress Trisha Krishnan is the female lead of Thalapathy 67, according to an official announcement from the team. Thalapathy 67 will be the fifth movie for Trisha and Vijay together and the iconic duo is working together after 14 years. The last film that Trisha and Vijay worked was Kuruvi in the year 2008. Taking about the same, the actress said: "Grateful to be part of this iconic project featuring some of my favourite people and immensely talented team. Exciting times ahead." On Jan. 31, the production house announced that Sanjay Dutt, Priya Anand, Sandy, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun, Mysskin, Mathew Thomas and Mansoor Ali Khan will be part of the film. Anirudh Ravichander, who earlier gave music for Vijay's 'Kaththi', 'Master' and 'Beast', is the composer for the film. The project, which started shooting earlier this month, is produced by S S Lalit Kumar and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy.