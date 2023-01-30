Videos

Raise BBC Documentary issue in parliament : Stalin to DMK MPs

President of DMK and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Jan. 29 asked the party MPs flag the issues related to the BBC documentary on Gujarat riot in 2002 and the controversies related to it, Hindenburg report on Adani group and its ramifications and several other key issues in both the houses of Parliament in the forthcoming sessions. The DMK chief, while holding meeting with the party MPs at the Party office, has also instructed the party MPs to highlight Vice President Jagadeep Dhankar’s controversial remark that “Parliament is Supreme”, undermining the Constitution of the Country and several other issues that pose serious challenges to the pluralisms and sovereignty of the nation.”