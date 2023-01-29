Videos

Taliban bans women in university entrance exams

According to the Taliban's most recent rule, female students are not permitted to take the university admission examinations that are scheduled to take place next month, according to the Afghan news agency TOLO news. Girls cannot register for the exams till further notice, according to a memo delivered to the universities by the Taliban Ministry of Higher Education. It appears that girls are not allowed to sign up for the (year) 1402 university entrance exam. Following the ruling, the caretaker administration issued another order that forbade women from working for non-governmental organizations, igniting uproar on both a national and international scale, according to TOLO news. Several humanitarian organizations, including Education Cannot Wait (ECW), a United Nations global, billion-dollar fund for education in emergencies and protracted crises, called on the Taliban authorities in Kabul to reverse their decision to suspend the university education of Afghan women after the Taliban ordered an indefinite ban on it. The Afghan caretaker government's decision to limit women's access to education and employment at non-governmental organizations was previously discussed at a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation earlier this month. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and numerous other Islamic nations and organizations have denounced the restriction on women's and girls' access to employment and education as a breach of Islamic law. The de facto authorities have restricted women's and girls' freedom of movement since August 15, 2021, prevented girls from attending secondary education, excluding them from the majority of the workforce, and forbade them from utilizing public parks, gyms, and bathrooms. Afghan women and girls are ultimately confined within the four walls of their houses as a result of these limitations.