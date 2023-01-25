Videos

Erode east by-polls: MNM to support Congress

Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam has announced that it will support Congress party in Erode East by-election. "I and the party will do our best for the victory of EVKS Elangovan," said Kamal Haasan. Following this, EVKS Elangovan thanked MNM President Kamal Haasan for his supporting in Erode East by-election and said, "I hope he will come and participate in the campaign."