Congress and Communist parties to boycott Guv's tea party

Tamil Nadu Congress and Communist parties have announced to boycott the tea party which is scheduled to be held at Raj Bhavan on Jan. 26 on the occasion of Republic Day. Earlier it was announced that Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi will also boycott the event. A tea party by the state Governor will be held at Raj Bhavan on Jan. 26 on the occasion of Republic Day.