Kamal Haasan's MNM to support Congress in Erode East by poll?

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee's candidate for the Erode East by poll EVKS Elangovan meets the President of Makkal Needhi Maiam, Kamal Haasan and sought support for Erode East by poll. Soon after the meeting, Kamal Haasan told the reporters that the consultation process is going on with the office bearers of Makkal Needhi Maiam. The executive committee meeting will be held soon, and at that meeting, important decisions will be taken, Kamal Said on Jan. 23.