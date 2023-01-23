Videos
EVKS Elangovan to contest in Erode East bypolls
In a surprise move, Congress high command on Jan. 22, announced former Union Minister EVKS Elangovan as its candidate for the Erode east by-poll. In a statement, AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik said that the party president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the candidature of Elangovan who was former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president for the by-poll. The by-poll was announced by the Election Commission days ago following the recent death of Erode (east) legislator E Thirumahan Everaa, son of Elangovan. The Congress announcement came a day after Elangovan said that he would not contest the by-poll and sough seat for his younger son.
