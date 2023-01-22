Videos

HC moved against Mani Ratnam ‘for distorting Indian history in PS –I’

Chennai-based litigant has approached the Madras High Court for a direction to take action against the filmmaker Mani Ratnam alleging that he had distorted the history of India in his latest flicker Ponniyin Selvan – 1. Advocate LK Charles Alexander moved this petition for a direction to the Ministry of Culture, The Director General of the Archaeological Survey of India, and CBFC to take appropriate action against Mani Ratnam through their department pending disposal of the writ petition and thus render justice. "Vandhiyathevan is an important character in the movie.His name is abused by the director in the movie and the history of the great Raja Raja Chola Dynasty has been misused for the purpose of personal gain of the director, " the petitioner said in his affidavit. The petition will be heard by the court once the matter is numbered by the registry.