Wrestlers' protest: WFI chief to step aside

The wrestlers' protest which has been continuing at the Jantar Mantar in the national capital, was called off on Jan. 21. The union sports Minister Anurag Thakur announced that, wrestling Federation chief Brij Bhushan Singh will step aside till the completion of the probe by the oversight committee & he will join the probe. Till the completion of the inquiry, a committee will look after the day-to-day activities of WFI. "An oversight committee will be formed and expected to complete its investigation in 4 weeks. It will thoroughly probe all the allegations that have been leveled against WFI & its chief," said Anurag Thakur. The minister also said that, during the meeting, the players kept their demands & they held a discussion about it. They had issued a notice to Wrestling Federation of India when the allegations were levelled & asked them to respond within 72 hours. As far as the wrestlers are concerned, wrestler Bajrang Punia said, "Union Sports Minister listened to our demands and has assured us that a proper investigation will be done. I thank him and we are hopeful that a fair probe will be done, hence we are calling off the protest."