RCB's Twitter account hacked

Team RCB's Twitter account has been hacked by hackers on Jan 21. Hackers who changed the name of the RCB team and uploaded caricatures including a monkey doll. When the RCB team's account got hacked, fans took to social media to share memes. Fans also said that the account of RCB, a team that has never won an IPL trophy, was hacked twice. RCB's Twitter account was fixed within hours.
Online Desk

