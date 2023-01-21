Videos
RCB's Twitter account hacked
Team RCB's Twitter account has been hacked by hackers on Jan 21. Hackers who changed the name of the RCB team and uploaded caricatures including a monkey doll. When the RCB team's account got hacked, fans took to social media to share memes. Fans also said that the account of RCB, a team that has never won an IPL trophy, was hacked twice. RCB's Twitter account was fixed within hours.
