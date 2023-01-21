Videos
I have full rights over AIADMK: OPS
"O Panneerselvam faction of AIADMK to contest in Erode East assembly constituency by-election. I have full rights over AIADMK’s two-leaves symbol as I am the party’s coordinator. I am ready to sign the B-form of the AIADMK to get the symbol," says O Panneerselvam while addressing the media in Chennai on Jan. 21. As the Erode East by-poll elections works have started in Tamil Nadu, O Panneerselvam said that his side will support BJP, if BJP decides to contest the Erode East Assembly constituency by-election, as it is a national party. He also said that he is ready to have a conversation with EPS regarding AIADMK's leadership and does not like facing the election as two different teams.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android