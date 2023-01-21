Videos

I have full rights over AIADMK: OPS

"O Panneerselvam faction of AIADMK to contest in Erode East assembly constituency by-election. I have full rights over AIADMK’s two-leaves symbol as I am the party’s coordinator. I am ready to sign the B-form of the AIADMK to get the symbol," says O Panneerselvam while addressing the media in Chennai on Jan. 21. As the Erode East by-poll elections works have started in Tamil Nadu, O Panneerselvam said that his side will support BJP, if BJP decides to contest the Erode East Assembly constituency by-election, as it is a national party. He also said that he is ready to have a conversation with EPS regarding AIADMK's leadership and does not like facing the election as two different teams.