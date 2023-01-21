Videos

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran indirectly attacks Tejasvi Surya

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran, who traveled to Coimbatore on an IndiGo flight, said that he had been allotted a seat near the emergency door and would never open it and waste passengers' time. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, who was traveling with BJP state president Annamalai on a flight recently, opened the emergency door which caused controversy. In this situation, Dayanidhi Maran, who flew to Coimbatore, released a video saying that he would not open the emergency door as an indirect attack on Annamalai.
Online Desk

