Videos
DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran indirectly attacks Tejasvi Surya
DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran, who traveled to Coimbatore on an IndiGo flight, said that he had been allotted a seat near the emergency door and would never open it and waste passengers' time. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, who was traveling with BJP state president Annamalai on a flight recently, opened the emergency door which caused controversy. In this situation, Dayanidhi Maran, who flew to Coimbatore, released a video saying that he would not open the emergency door as an indirect attack on Annamalai.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android