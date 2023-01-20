Videos

Wrestlers meets Union sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Wrestlers meeting with the Union sports Minister Anurag Thakur at his residence continued for hours but still ended on undecisive note on Jan. 20, morning. It is expected that the meeting will continue at the sports minister's residence this morning. Many wrestlers met the minister in connection with their protest and allegations against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Chief. The WFI president claimed that 97 per cent of wrestlers are with the BFI and those protesting were pressured into it. He denied any incident of sexual harassment. Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to hold a press conference on Jan. 20. Many wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat and Sakshee Mallikkh, have levelled charges of sexual harassment of women wrestlers by the president and coaches of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and of mismanagement in the functioning of the federation.