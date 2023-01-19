Videos
PM Modi lays foundation stone
On January 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various irrigation and drinking water development projects, as well as a National Highway development project in this district's Kodekal. This is the Prime Minister's second visit to poll-bound Karnataka this month.He was in Hubballi on Jan. 12 to inaugurate the National Youth Festival, during which he held a massive roadshow. The trip also gains significance as the ruling BJP prepares for Assembly polls in the state, due by May, and has set a target of winning a minimum of 150 out of 224 seats.
