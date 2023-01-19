Videos

EAM S Jaishankar to visit Sri Lanka

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will undertake an official visit to Sri Lanka from January 19 - 20, 2023. During his visit, Jaishankar is scheduled to have official discussions with Minister of foreign Affairs Ali Sabry and pay courtesy calls on President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and other dignitaries, reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka press release. Jaishankar will be accompanied by Joint Secretary (IOR) Puneet Agrawal, Director Sandeep Kumar Bayyappu, Deputy Secretary (Sri Lanka) Nidhi Choudhary and Deputy Secretary Raghoo Puri from the Ministry of External Affairs, India.