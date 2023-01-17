Videos

Thousands throng Thirunallar for Sani Peyarchi

Thousands of devotees converged in Karaikal town on Jan. 17 for darshan at the Sri Dharbaranyeswarar Temple on the occasion of Sani Peyarchi, transit of Saturn from Maharam to Kumbam rasi ( Capricorn to Aquarius ), which happens once in two and a half years. Devotees stood for hours in lengthy queues since early morning for darshan even as the crowd kept surging at the most famous Shani Bhagawan temple in South India. The temple administration had arranged for special archana, abhishekam, devaram and veda parayanam for the welfare of devotees. The number of devotees was in excess of more than thousand, according to the temple authorities.