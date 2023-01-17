Videos

MK Alagiri's warm welcome to minister-nephew Udhay

In a bid to bring DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi's family members on the same page on Udhayanidhi Stalin's elevation as a minister, the Sports Minister visited Madurai to meet former MP and his uncle MK Alagiri on Jan. 17. Alagiri, along with his wife, waited at the doorstep to receive Udhayanidhi following which the latter sought their blessings. Both Alagiri and Udhayanidhi exchanged shawls and Udhay was kissed on his forehead by his aunt. Following his expulsion from DMK in 2014, MK Alagiri stayed away from active politics in the State.