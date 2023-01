Videos

Alanganallur Jallikattu : Yogadarshini's Bull won the Prize

In Alanganallur Jallikattu event, Student Yogadharshini's bull won the prize for the first time on Jan. 17. Yogadharshini was rewarded for her bull by state Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin at the Stage of Alanganallur Jallikattu, Madurai.