No holiday for schools on Jan 18: Min Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

With holidays that came across the weekend for Pongal, there have been some rumours that schools have been declared holiday on January 18. Issuing a clarification on the same, Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Jan. 16, said, “No holiday for schools on January 18 (Wednesday).” The minister also asked not to spread rumors' about schools being closed on January 18.