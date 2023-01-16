Videos

2 suspects arrested for beheading a man in Delhi

According to sources, two suspects were arrested for beheading a man and chopping up his body in Delhi. They have allegedly filmed the crime and send the visuals to Pakistan, added the sources. Several body parts were recovered by the police and the identity of the victim is yet to be established. According to police, Naushad was tasked with killing the 'influential Hindus' by his handler Sohail who is from an operative of the Pakistan based terror group Harkat-ul Ansar. Sources said that the arrested men confessed that they took the man, beheaded him and chopped his body into eight pieces at Naushad's house on December 14-15. A video of 37 seconds were recorded and sent to Sohail in Pakistan. Naushad met Sohail when he was in jail in cases involving murder and extortion. Sohail went to Pakistan after he got released from jail in April 2022.