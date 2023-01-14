Videos

Shortage of vegetables in Tirunelveli market

On the occasion of Pongal festival, Vegetable sales are intensified in Tirunelveli's Maharaj Nagar Market on Jan. 13. Instead of merchants, the Farmers started selling the vegetables in the Maharaj Nagar Market. During Pongal festival, 104 tons of vegetables worth Rs. 34 lakhs were sold in the last two days, the farmers said. On Jan. 13, The price of vegetables are increased due to the shortage, the farmers added.