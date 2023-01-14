Videos

"Comments Should be Cultured"

A day after DMK member Shivaji Krishnamoorthy asked if they have the right to assault him, Telangana Governor and Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan on Jan. 14 said that whatever may be the difference of opinion—whether between Governor or other political parties or between the political parties—comments should be very cultured. “Tamil Nadu is in a politically sensational mood. But my request is, whatever may be the difference of opinion - whether between Governor or other political parties or between the political parties - comments should be very cultured.” “Some people are commenting about the higher authorities, using the worst language. Let us all be cultured and let us all be friendly. Even if there is a difference of opinion, it can be conveyed in a friendly manner,” said Tamilisai Soundarajan.