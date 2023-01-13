Videos

Stalin's letter to Prez Droupadi Murmu

The Governor-Tamil Nadu government friction has reached the doors of Rashtrapati Bhavan as the State Chief Minister has written to President Murmu the 'harms' caused by Right now Ravi's actions. The DMK-ruled Tamil Nadu government and Ravi have been at each other's throats ever since Stalin unseated Edappadi K Palaniswami. The Governor has rubbed the TN government the wrong way sitting on Bills and invalidating 'Dravidam' on several occasions. This friction touched a new low with Governor editing the speech given by the government in his TN Assembly address. In his letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Stalin wrote that Governors should abide by the Constitution and be free of political proclivities. He added that Guv. Ravi has been engaging in an 'ideological battle' against the government. Saying it is against Article 163 (1) for Governors to make changes in their Assembly address, Stalin posited that they are bound to follow the guidance of the State cabinet. Stalin sought the President's intervention for the furtherance of harmony and cooperation and requested the latter to urge Governor Ravi to act in a manner acceptable to Tamil Nadu and its people.