Lokesh Kanagaraj on Ajith fan's death

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj on Jan. 12, opened up on the death of a 19-year-old college student, Bharath Kumar of Chintadripet, who died during the celebrations of Ajith Kumar starrer Thunivu after he fell from the top of a lorry, over which fans climbed up as part of the celebrations. "Fans should know their responsibilities because, this is just cinema. There is nothing much in it for losing life. This is just for entertainment. Fans need to watch the film happily and reach home responsibly. There is no need for celebrations by risking lives," he told reporters. The incident happened around early hours of Jan.11. Police said that he was identified as a final year student of a private arts college in Thoraipakkam and was working part time as a food delivery agent.