Videos
Hot Air Balloon Fest in Pollachi
The 3 Day Hot Air Balloon festival to begin on Jan. 13 in Pollachi, Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu Tourism department, in association with Global Media Box, will conduct a hot air balloon festival in Pollachi for three days. The Balloon festival is planned as a family carnival event featuring musical performances for both kids and adults.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android