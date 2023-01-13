Videos

Devotees throng at Sabarimala for Makara Jyothi

A large number of devotees have flocked at the Lord Ayyappa Temple to witness "Makara Jyothi" on Jan. 13. On the Occassion of Makara Jyothi where Ayyappan gives darshan to the devotees at Ponnambala Mt., Ayyappan wears Thiruvaparanam and graces the shrine. To see this, Ayyappa devotees from all over the country throng at Sabarimala with irumudi. This year's festival will be held on Jan. 14 evening. The preparations for the festival is underway at sabarimala.