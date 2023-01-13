Videos
All Flights cancelled at Srinagar airport
All Flights cancelled at Srinagar airport | Jammu Kashmir | Dt Next It has been reported that All flights have cancelled on Jan. 13 at Srinagar Airport. "Due to bad weather, all flights cancelled. Affected passengers to be accommodated by the respective Airlines on the next available flight at no extra cost," Said the airport official.
