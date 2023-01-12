Videos

Ajith fan death case : Parents file a complaint against lorry driver

The "First day, First show" of actor Ajith’s Thunivu by his fans on Jan. 11 turned tragic when Bharat Kumar (a 19-year-old) fell from atop a lorry on which he had climbed to celebrate the movie’s release at Rohini Cinema Complex in Koyambedu. As the incident created a stir, the parents of the deceased youth have filed a report at the Chennai Police Commissioner's office. In it, they mentioned that a proper investigation should be conducted regarding the accident, and no investigation has been conducted yet regarding the truck involved and its driver, who were also involved in the accident. They insisted on taking action against the owner of the truck.