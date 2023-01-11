Videos

Rahul Gandhi walks in 4 degrees Celsius

Amid the talk of him sporting only a T-shirt in biting cold during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, another picture of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Jan. 11 surfaced where he is seen walking barefoot.Behind him can be seen Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, who is also walking barefoot.Whereas former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi is seen wearing slippers.