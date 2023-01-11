Videos

14 Sabarimala pilgrims injured

As many as 14 Sabarimala pilgrims were injured in an accident in peruvanthanam on Jan. 10. Devotees' vehicle lost control in a turn and fell into a gorge. Though a crash barrier was installed, it couldn't stop the vehicle from falling into the gorge. After the accident, traffic on the Mundakayam - Muttikkanam road was disrupted.
Online Desk

