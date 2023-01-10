Videos

'Thee Thalapathy' : Vijay's portrait on fire

Actor Vijay's 'Varisu' movie to hit screens on Jan. 11. Vijay fans across globe are in fire mode to celebrate the release. Fans celebrating 'Varisu' release by erecting Posters and other activities. In connection with this, a fan in madurai has designed Actor Vijay's Portrait with Matches and he set it on fire. Fan drew actor's portrait by using 10,000 matches. The Video of this Fire Face goes viral on Social Media.