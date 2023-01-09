Videos

TN Assembly session to continue till Jan. 13

The Tamil Nadu legislative assembly session is reported to continue till Jan. 13. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee chaired by Speaker M Appavu. It is reported that on Jan. 10, a condolence resolution will be adopted for the late Erode MLA E Thirumagan Everaa, Pele and the House will be adjourned. Discussion on the vote of thanks to the Governor's address is to be held on Jan. 11 and 12.