2 L people pre-booked for Pongal special buses

As Pongal is just few days away, all the government express buses and trains are getting nearly full. According to officials, around 2 lakh people have been pre-registered for the buses, running from January 12 to 14. The government has made arrangements to run special buses from January 12 to 14 for the convenience of people to celebrate Pongal in their hometown. Nearly 6,500 buses are being scheduled to run for 4 days along with regular buses from Chennai to suburbs. Six special bus stations have been arranged along with pre month booking options. In this regard, the special buses, especially for Madurai, Trichy, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Nagercoil areas are getting full. Also, the government express buses, departs from Chennai & Coimbatore are completely booked. In regards with omni bus booking, it is on the regular basis except on January 13, as 70% omni buses are full. Also Union leader Anbazhagan said that the omni buses will run on regular basis and no opportunity to provide more.