Videos
Devotees Throng Palani Temple
Scores of devotees thronged Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy temple at Palani, Dindigul District. The presiding deity, Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy – the ‘Utsavamurty’ – was dressed vibrantly with jewels and garlands. More than thousand of devotees from various parts of Tamil Nadu and Other states throng at the temple to worship Lord Muruga.
