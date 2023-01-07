Videos

34 domestic departure, 12 arrival flights delayed

Around 34 domestic departure flights from Delhi airport delayed due to bad weather and other related issues. Over 12 arrival flights are delayed at the airport from different destinations. Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi has issued an advisory and launched procedures in view of low visibility conditions caused due to fog. Airport authorities in an advisory to the passengers on Jan. 07, said that several procedures have been undertaken at the airport to counter the menace of low visibility at the airport. Airport has also requested the passengers to contact the concerned airline for the latest information about the flight. Several flights were delayed on Jan. 06 due to fog and low visibility conditions.