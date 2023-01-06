Videos

Man 'pees on' female passenger's blanket

Days after an incident in which a man allegedly urinated on an elderly women during an Air India flight between New York-Delhi on November 26, 2022, another incident of December 6 has come to light in which a "drunk man urinated on blanket of a co-passenger" while the Air India flight was on its way from Paris to the national capital. The shocking incidents took place in a gap of 11 days. Sources said that the incident of December 6, 2022 was not reported in writing to Delhi Police or Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). A DGCA official also said no report has been filed with them regarding December 6 incident. Sources said that the male passenger involved in the incident on Air India AI- 142 flight was apprehended by the CISF at the IGI airport in Delhi after the flight landed but was allowed to go after he apologised in writing to the co-passenger and no police case was filed. DGCA issues show cause notices for dereliction of duty to the concerned people in such cases. The National Commission for Women has taken cognizance of the incident onboard the Air India flight in which the inebriated male passenger also flashed his private parts at the elderly woman during the New York-Delhi flight. The Commission sought a detailed action taken report in the matter within seven days from the Delhi Police Commissioner.