Videos

More than 15 elephants camp near sathyamangalam

Animals have already started migrating from the Western Ghats towards the Eastern Ghats as a part of their seasonal movement. Already A kumki has been deployed to prevent a wild elephant from venturing into villages bordering forest areas and raiding crops in Sathyamangalam. Now, A Group of elephants camp at Sathyamangalam tiger reserve.
Online Desk

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in