More than 15 elephants camp near sathyamangalam
Animals have already started migrating from the Western Ghats towards the Eastern Ghats as a part of their seasonal movement. Already A kumki has been deployed to prevent a wild elephant from venturing into villages bordering forest areas and raiding crops in Sathyamangalam. Now, A Group of elephants camp at Sathyamangalam tiger reserve.
